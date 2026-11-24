Banks to issue stablecoins, digital asset platform operators' stake capped at 20%: regulator
Summary
The financial regulator said Tuesday that banks may issue stablecoins through consortia in which banks own more than half, while digital asset platform operators face a 20 percent ownership cap. Fintech firms may join the issuing consortia, and the proposal subjects platform operators and digital asset brokering and management firms to regulations applied to financial institutions. The cap may rise to 34 percent with regulatory approval, and established exchanges would have three years to comply.
Key Facts
- The proposal defines stablecoins as cryptocurrencies pegged to another asset, typically the U.S. dollar, to maintain a stable value.
- The Bank of Korea has warned that stablecoins could bypass foreign exchange and capital regulations and undermine monetary policy effectiveness.
- The central bank has argued that banks should be the main stablecoin issuers or lead issuing consortia so associated risks can be managed under the current regulatory framework.
- Platform operators would be barred from exercising voting rights above the ownership threshold.
- The proposal concerns comprehensive legislation regulating digital assets, including cryptocurrencies.
Banks will be allowed to issue stablecoins, and platform operators of digital assets must hold their stake at below 20 percent, the financial regulator said Tuesday.
Also, digital asset platform operators as well as digital asset brokering and management firms are subject to regulations applied to financial institutions, according to the proposal for the comprehensive enactment regulating digital assets such crytpo currencies.
According to the government proposal, a consortium, more than half owned by a bank are able to issue stable coins, and fintech firms are allowed to join the consortium as well.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies pegged to another asset, typically the U.S. dollar, to maintain a stable value, and their adoption has been growing globally.
The Bank of Korea has been cautious over stablecoins as they can be used as a channel for bypassing foreign exchange and capital regulations, and could undermine the effectiveness of monetary policy.
The central bank has insisted that banks become the main issuers of stablecoins, or if stablecoins are issued through bank-led consortia, many of these associated risks could be managed under the current regulatory framework.
According to the enactment proposal, digital asset platform operators, namely exchanges, will be permitted to own up to 20 percent on the platform, but the cap can be raised to 34 percent upon regulatory approval.
Platform operators are banned from exercising voting rights exceeding the threshold, and established exchanges are required to meet the regulation during a three-year grace period.
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