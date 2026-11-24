Banks will be allowed to issue stablecoins, and platform operators of digital assets must hold their stake at below 20 percent, the financial regulator said Tuesday.

Also, digital asset platform operators as well as digital asset brokering and management firms are subject to regulations applied to financial institutions, according to the proposal for the comprehensive enactment regulating digital assets such crytpo currencies.

According to the government proposal, a consortium, more than half owned by a bank are able to issue stable coins, and fintech firms are allowed to join the consortium as well.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies pegged to another asset, typically the U.S. dollar, to maintain a stable value, and their adoption has been growing globally.

The Bank of Korea has been cautious over stablecoins as they can be used as a channel for bypassing foreign exchange and capital regulations, and could undermine the effectiveness of monetary policy.

The central bank has insisted that banks become the main issuers of stablecoins, or if stablecoins are issued through bank-led consortia, many of these associated risks could be managed under the current regulatory framework.

According to the enactment proposal, digital asset platform operators, namely exchanges, will be permitted to own up to 20 percent on the platform, but the cap can be raised to 34 percent upon regulatory approval.

Platform operators are banned from exercising voting rights exceeding the threshold, and established exchanges are required to meet the regulation during a three-year grace period.