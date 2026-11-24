Months after SpaceX’s volatile Nasdaq debut inflicted steep losses on several Korean exchange-traded funds (ETFs), fund managers are taking a more measured approach to Anthropic, which also saw its shares swing in their first days of trading, according to industry officials Monday.

The artificial intelligence (AI) company behind the Claude chatbot set a new record for the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history when it raised $81.3 billion during its Nov. 19 Nasdaq debut, surpassing that of SpaceX. Its shares closed at $97.17 on the first day, 17.1 percent above the $83 offering price. But the stock retreated the following day, falling as low as $83.05 before closing at $88.91.

The sharp swings have put the spotlight on a key decision for domestic ETF managers to gauge the fund’s early performance: when to buy into the newly listed stock and how much of their portfolios to allocate to it.

The experience with SpaceX has given companies reason to tread carefully. Five major space-themed ETFs holding the stock have fallen by double digits, with three — Samsung Asset Management’s KODEX, Mirae Asset Global Investments’ TIGER and Shinhan Asset Management’s SOL — losing more than half their value.

This time, managers are taking a more deliberate approach to Anthropic, with some spreading out their purchases and others opting for a smaller initial allocation or delaying the stock’s inclusion altogether.

Hana Asset Management, which previously added SpaceX to its passive aerospace-themed ETF as part of a scheduled index rebalancing, plans to take a more gradual approach with Anthropic. For the new AI-focused fund, it will spread its purchases over three days, starting on the second trading day after Anthropic’s listing.

Samsung Asset Management is taking a different approach to the two stocks as well. It gave the aerospace company a weighting of around 25 percent in its passive KODEX ETF, buying shares on the day of the IPO. For Anthropic, however, it has opted for an actively managed AI Agent fund, which held the stock at a much smaller 4.29 percent weighting on its first day of trading.

Mirae Asset Global Investments is also pushing back the timing of its Anthropic investment. Its TIGER U.S. space tech ETF added SpaceX based on the stock’s closing price on the second trading day after its listing. This time, the manager plans to include Anthropic in a new global LLM ETF, which is scheduled for listing on Nov. 24 — the third day after Anthropic began trading.