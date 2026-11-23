Personal data belonging to over 8,000 clients of Samsung Securities has been breached, the brokerage said Monday, in the latest cyberattack against Korean financial firms.

Samsung Securities said unauthorized access was detected on its customer response website last Saturday and the data breach did not affect other customer information beyond the affected system.

Customer names, physical addresses and other personal information were compromised, Samsung Securities said.

The brokerage said it reported the incident to the relevant authorities, who have been scrambling to deal with data breaches in recent months. The firm then said it has moved to strengthen its cybersecurity systems.