Lee Jae-keun, the new chairman of KB Financial Group, set a goal Monday to turn Korea’s largest financial group from a “leading bank” into a “leading platform.”

His plan calls for closer cooperation among the group’s 11 affiliates and greater use of data and artificial intelligence (AI), as KB seeks to move beyond its reliance on banking and compete with major platforms in global markets.

At his inauguration ceremony at KB Kookmin Bank headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, Lee said the advantages that once made KB a domestic market leader were no longer enough to ensure its future growth.

“KB became the country’s leading bank through its sheer scale — its extensive branch network and large deposit and lending businesses,” he said. “But as AI and digital technology drive down the cost of reaching customers, the competitive edge built on scale alone is quickly disappearing.”

KB Financial has delivered record earnings under outgoing Chairman Yang Jong-hee, reporting net profit of 5.79 trillion won ($4.3 billion) in the first nine months of this year, up 13.1 percent from a year earlier.

But the incoming chief argued that the formula behind that success may not be enough to drive its next phase of growth as technology reshapes the financial industry and competition intensifies.

He outlined three priorities for the next phase: integrating the group’s businesses, making better use of technology and finding new sources of growth overseas.

The heart of the plan is to turn KB Star Banking, the mobile app operated by KB Kookmin Bank, into the group’s main digital platform. A key part of the strategy is to connect the strengths of all 11 affiliates across banking, securities, insurance and credit cards so customers can access a broader range of services in a single, more integrated experience.

“We will break down the silos between our affiliates and reshape our organizational structures and working practices around the needs of customers,” Lee said.

In overseas markets, the new chairman called for a shift away from simply expanding KB’s physical footprint, instead urging the group to build partnerships with leading global institutions and use them to identify new avenues for growth.

Lee’s appointment was approved at an extraordinary general meeting last week, where he won 97.69 percent of votes cast. He will serve a three-year term lasting through November 2029.