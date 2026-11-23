Park Jong-bok, former CEO of Standard Chartered (SC) Bank Korea, has been named the sole candidate to lead the Korea Federation of Banks, setting him up to become the next head of the banking lobby, the federation said Monday.

The federation's chairman recommendation committee selected Park from its pool of candidates at its third meeting. It is scheduled to hold a general meeting Thursday to formally elect its next chairman.

The committee said Park was well qualified to address the challenges facing the banking industry and help it navigate growing uncertainties, citing his broad understanding of the financial sector.

Born in 1955 in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, Park graduated from Cheongju High School and Kyung Hee University's economics department.

He began his banking career at Cheil Bank in 1979 and later served as executive vice president overseeing retail banking at SC Bank Korea. SC Bank Korea was launched in 2005 when the British financial group acquired Cheil Bank.

He was appointed CEO of the bank in 2015 and served four consecutive terms over roughly a decade, making him one of the longest-serving bank chiefs in Korea.

During his tenure, he pursued business strategies tailored to the local market while maintaining close communication with the bank's British headquarters.

If elected, Park would become the first former head of a foreign bank to lead the federation in nine years. Ha Yung-ku, former CEO of Citibank Korea, headed the federation from 2014 to 2017.

Park and Yoon Jong-kyoo, former chairman of KB Financial Group, were seen as the leading contenders for the position. The recommendation committee initially shortlisted six candidates on Nov. 13, but the list was narrowed to five names after Yoon Jong-won, former head of Industrial Bank of Korea, withdrew from nomination.

The next chairman will play a key role in coordinating between banks and financial authorities on pending issues including managing household debt, expanding inclusive finance initiatives and strengthening cybersecurity measures.

Incumbent Chairman Cho Yong-byoung's term ends Nov. 30.