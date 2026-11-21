Art is finding a place in the world of personalized wealth management, as Korea’s financial firms look beyond traditional services to cater to the interests and lifestyles of their wealthy clients, according to industry watchers on Friday.

For years, private banking revolved around investment products, tax planning and inheritance. Now, banks and insurers are adding art to the mix, betting that helping clients navigate the art world can give them an edge in the competitive business of managing the wealthy.

The appeal is reflected in the numbers. Art accounted for an average of 15 percent of high-net-worth collectors’ overall wealth portfolios this year, according to the Art Basel and UBS Survey of Global Collecting 2026. They spent an average of $124,265 on fine art in 2025, 13 percent more than a year earlier.

In Korea, collecting is starting to draw interest not only as a matter of taste but also as a way to manage and pass on wealth.

“People with money often get into art through their social circles. They go to galleries and art fairs, and before long, an interest in looking at art can turn into collecting,” an AIA Life Korea official said. “Some also see it as a way to plan for tax savings or their inheritance, even if they wouldn’t necessarily consider themselves art enthusiasts.”

Seoul’s growing stature as an Asian art hub has helped fuel that interest, particularly since the arrival of the international art fair Frieze in 2022.

AIA Life Korea is among the financial firms looking to capitalize on the trend. The insurer launched the AIA Global Wealth Summit Club in May, a membership program for VIP clients that combines wealth management with cultural seminars and dedicated policy services.

Rather than treating art as just another perk for its top clients, the insurer has sought to make it part of a broader conversation about wealth, succession and life after retirement.

In June and July, it held seminars on the global art market and collecting. In September, members joined art experts on visits to galleries in Samcheong-dong and Hannam-dong, two of Seoul’s major gallery districts.

The questions clients bring to those events suggest that many are looking for more than an introduction to the art world.

“Many are reluctant to make purchasing decisions based on personal taste alone, given the risks involved,” the AIA Life official said. “They want to know which artists are worth collecting, whether a work is fairly priced, how easily it might be resold and how well it could hold its value. Above all, they want an independent perspective that takes the collector’s interests into account, rather than simply hearing the gallery’s sales pitch.”

Hana Bank has also moved into the field as an early runner with Hana Art Bank, a service that puts art collecting alongside conventional wealth management. It offers clients access to art experts and market information, as well as practical help with buying, selling and managing works.

The service includes talks by established artists and art professionals, gallery tours tied to major exhibitions and advice on art investment. Clients can also seek help with valuations, authentication and building art portfolios. At its cultural complex H.art1, the bank has set up a dedicated storage facility for clients’ collections.