Lee Jae-keun’s appointment as new head of KB Financial Group was approved at an extraordinary general meeting on Friday, setting the stage for a broader generational transition at Korea's largest financial group.

At the meeting held at KB Kookmin Bank headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, Lee received 97.69 percent support from shareholders represented, equivalent to 76.14 percent of the group’s total outstanding shares.

He is set to take office Saturday after board approval, succeeding outgoing Chairman Yang Jong-hee, for a three-year term running through November 2029.

He is expected to lay out his management priorities and vision at an inauguration ceremony on Monday.

A KB veteran, Lee has spent more than 30 years at the group, holding senior positions in finance, strategy, global operations and wealth management.

His appointment was widely anticipated after he secured the backing of major institutional investors, including the National Pension Service, KB Financial’s largest shareholder, as well as the world’s two largest proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis.

The leadership change is seen as a turning point for KB Financial, with attention now shifting to how the incoming chief will reshape the group’s management structure.

In particular, industry watchers are looking to see how his emphasis on generational shift and decentralized management will translate into organizational changes.

After his nomination in September, Lee underscored the need for the group to adapt quickly to the changes brought by artificial intelligence (AI).

“Financial groups cannot afford to fall behind as the industry undergoes major changes over the next three to five years. Their very future is at stake,” he said. “A younger KB is about making decisions faster and taking greater responsibility for them.”

He added that he wanted to build an organization that “doesn’t revolve around any one individual, but is decentralized and built to last.” In practice, that would mean giving individual business divisions and subsidiaries more room to make decisions while holding them accountable for the results.

Signs of a changing leadership team are already emerging. Lee Chang-kwon, head of the future strategy division, and Kim Sung-hyun, head of the corporate investment banking division, have recently signaled their intention to step down. Both have been central to the group’s growth strategy and capital markets businesses.

Their departures have fueled speculation that Lee will bring a new generation of executives into senior roles as he puts his own stamp on the group’s leadership.

The year-end appointments of subsidiary CEOs will provide the first concrete indication of how Lee intends to shape the organization. The terms of several key executives, including the heads of KB Kookmin Bank, KB Kookmin Card, KB Securities and KB Insurance, are due to expire at the end of this year.