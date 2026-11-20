“It feels deeply unfair that the people who played by the rules and worked hard are the ones paying the price. If the top scorer hadn’t admitted to cheating, we might have carried on without ever realizing that we had been denied a fair shot,” said one candidate who has spent at least three years preparing for Korea’s certified public accountant (CPA) exam and missed the passing score by less than a point.

His comments followed revelations that the top scorer in this year’s certified tax accountant exam admitted to using generative artificial intelligence (AI) and electronic devices to cheat, earning near-perfect marks. The candidate also confessed to using the same methods during the CPA exam, although he failed to pass.

“Given what has come to light, it seems almost naive to assume that nobody has cheated their way through the CPA exam in the past two or three years,” he added. “I’m stunned. It really makes you question everything.”

The scandal has unsettled not only those still studying for the exams but also people who have already passed. Many are entering a profession where AI is reducing demand for junior staff, and the revelations have raised fresh questions about the integrity of the qualification they worked hard to earn.

The employment squeeze is already apparent. Passing the CPA exam does not automatically qualify candidates to practice. Under the Certified Public Accountant Act, they must first complete a year of practical training at an approved institution, such as an accounting firm, public corporation or private company. But a growing number of candidates have been unable to secure positions where they can complete that requirement, leaving them in limbo.

As of September, 723 exam passers had yet to register with a training institution, according to the Korean Accounting Association. The growing backlog has become a factor in the debate over how many new candidates the government should allow through the exam each year.

The Financial Services Commission is expected to set the minimum number of candidates that can be selected from next year’s CPA exam by the end of this month. The quota has already been lowered twice, from 1,250 in 2024 to 1,200 last year and 1,150 this year. Expectations are growing that it will be cut by another 50 places next year.

For Lee, a 30-year-old accountant at one of the country’s major entertainment companies, the changing landscape has brought a sense of relief that she entered the workforce before AI became widely adopted.

“I’m glad I was able to find a job before AI took off,” she said. Her company has not yet stopped hiring because of the technology, but she doubts demand for junior staff will hold up over time. “Looking at how extensively AI is being used in the field, I don’t think demand for entry-level accountants will remain the same.”

Some academics argue that the annual quota needs to fall further to reflect the expected changes in hiring. In a study released Nov. 4, researchers at the Korean Accounting Association estimated that AI adoption could reduce demand for audit staff at accounting firms by about 10 percent over the next three to five years, with the decline reaching 12 to 16 percent thereafter. They proposed reducing the annual quota by as many as 300 over the next two to three years.

And now, the cheating scandal has added another layer of uncertainty to an already difficult path into the profession, prompting questions about whether the exam’s safeguards are keeping pace with advanced technology.

The Financial Supervisory Service, which administers the CPA exam, said it would “work with experts and relevant institutions to develop measures to prevent cheating using sophisticated electronic devices.”