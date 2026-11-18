The National Pension Service (NPS), KB Financial Group’s largest shareholder, will vote in favor of Lee Jae-keun’s appointment as chairman, adding to expectations that his nomination will pass without difficulty at an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on Friday.

The NPS holds a 9.17 percent stake in the financial group. Its endorsement follows backing from the world’s two largest proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis, both of which have recommended that shareholders approve Lee’s appointment.

In a voting recommendations report obtained by The Korea Times, ISS said “a vote for this resolution is warranted given the absence of any known issues concerning the nominee and the company’s board dynamics.” Glass Lewis likewise said it had identified “no substantial issues for shareholder concern” regarding the proposed appointment.

The endorsements could carry particular weight at KB Financial, where foreign investors held 78.15 percent of shares as of Tuesday, the highest proportion among Korea’s major financial holding companies.

If appointed, Lee’s term will run for three years until November 2029.

A KB veteran, Lee has spent more than 30 years at the group, holding senior positions in finance, strategy, global operations and wealth management. He became the banking industry’s youngest chief executive in 2022 and has overseen the group’s global business, wealth management and small and medium-sized enterprise operations since last year.

His selection nevertheless came as a surprise to many industry observers, given that KB Financial had been posting record earnings under incumbent Chairman Yang Jong-hee.

One of the first challenges awaiting Lee as a new chairman will be a round of executive appointments across the group. The terms of several key subsidiary chiefs, including the heads of KB Kookmin Bank, KB Kookmin Card, KB Securities and KB Insurance, are due to expire at the end of this year.