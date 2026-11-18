KakaoBank has signed an agreement to acquire a 15 percent stake in Mongolia's digital lender M Bank, a move that would make it the bank's second-largest shareholder, the Korean internet-only lender said Wednesday.

The planned investment will deepen KakaoBank's partnership with MCS Group, Mongolia's largest conglomerate, whose financial subsidiary M Bank was established in 2022.

Beyond the equity investment, the two companies plan to collaborate on developing financial products and services, exploring opportunities for joint expansion into other Central Asian markets.

A key part of the partnership will involve sharing KakaoBank's alternative credit assessment technology and risk management expertise with its Mongolian partner.

Working with MCS Group, which operates businesses across telecommunications, finance and retail, KakaoBank is developing credit assessment models tailored to the local market.

The project will cover models for MCS Group's financial platform and digital bank, as well as alternative credit scoring systems that incorporate nonfinancial data.

The initiative draws on KakaoBank's experience in expanding lending to borrowers with relatively low credit scores and so-called "thin-file customers" who have little or no conventional credit history.

By applying its technology to the Mongolian market, KakaoBank aims to improve access to financial services and establish alternative credit assessment systems suited to local customers, the bank said.

M Bank has attracted around 700,000 customers, equivalent to about 20 percent of Mongolia's population, in just over four years of operation, according to KakaoBank.

"It is meaningful to expand our global business through a strategic partnership with M Bank, a leading digital bank in Mongolia. By combining the digital finance capabilities of the two companies, we will create a new success model in global markets and showcase the competitiveness of Korea's finance industry to the world," KakaoBank CEO Yun Ho-young said.

"Our goal is not simply to establish a bank, but to redefine finance on a broader global stage beyond Mongolia. By combining KakaoBank's digital banking expertise with MCS Group's business ecosystem, we believe we can create new financial services for millions of customers," M Bank CEO Temuulen Batmunkh said.

The latest investment marks KakaoBank's third overseas expansion, following its moves into Indonesia through Superbank and Thailand through BankX. The company plans to build on its presence in Mongolia to explore further opportunities in Central Asia.



