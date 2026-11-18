JB Financial Group has teamed up with China's Ant Group to improve credit assessment systems using artificial intelligence (AI) technology and expand access to financial services for foreign residents in Korea, the group said Wednesday.

The group signed a memorandum of understanding with Ant Digital Technologies (Ant DT), Ant Group's digital technology subsidiary, Tuesday at the latter's office in Singapore. The signing took place on the sidelines of the Singapore Fintech Festival 2026.

The ceremony was attended by Park Jong-choon, vice president of JB Financial's AX Future Growth Division, and Leo Li, president of international business at Ant DT.

Under the partnership, the two companies will explore ways to upgrade credit assessment models and financial services offered by JB Financial's affiliates, including Jeonbuk Bank, Kwangju Bank and JB Woori Capital.

The collaboration will draw on Ant DT's AI capabilities and alternative credit assessment data to develop more sophisticated models, with the aim of making financial services more accessible to foreign residents in Korea.

The partnership will focus in particular on Chinese nationals, who account for the largest share of foreign residents in Korea, the financial group said.

JB Financial plans to leverage Ant DT's expertise in feature engineering — the process of identifying patterns and variables in large datasets — to develop alternative credit assessment methods for this customer group.

The group also said the initiative reflects Chairman Kim Ki-hong's strategy of making financial services for foreign residents a key growth area. It has previously pursued cross-border credit information sharing with credit agencies in countries including Cambodia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

"By leveraging Ant Group's AI technology and alternative credit assessment data, we will further strengthen JB Financial Group's digital competitiveness. We will work with Ant DT to build a more sophisticated risk management system and improve foreign customers' access to financial services," Kim said.

Ant Group is best known as the operator of Alipay, one of China's major mobile payment platforms. Its technology arm, Ant DT, specializes in areas including AI and blockchain. It works with more than 300 partners worldwide and provides services to around 30,000 corporate clients.