The World Congress of Accountants (WCOA), the largest global gathering for the accountancy profession, kicked off in Seoul, Tuesday. It is the first time Korea is hosting the event in WCOA's 122-year history.

Co-hosted by the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and the Korea Institute of Certified Public Accountants (KICPA), the three-day conference brought together around 1,200 accounting professionals, corporate executives and regulators from 120 countries under the theme “Together for a Connected Tomorrow.”

“This is a historic moment for Korea,” KICPA President Choi Woon-youl said in his welcoming remarks. “The role of accountants has never been more important. Geopolitical tensions, rapidly changing market conditions and artificial intelligence (AI) are fundamentally reshaping how businesses operate and make decisions.”

One central theme of the congress’ plenary sessions and panel discussions is how AI-driven digital transformation is changing the profession and what skills are needed to keep pace with those changes.

The issue has taken on a particular resonance in Korea following a recent cheating scandal involving the top scorer in this year’s tax accountant exam. The candidate admitted to using a miniature camera and a smartphone, raising concerns about how technology can be exploited to undermine the fairness of professional qualification systems.

The case underscores a broader challenge facing the profession: how to harness the efficiency offered by the new technology while safeguarding professional standards, accountability and public trust.

At IFAC, that effort begins with preparing the next generation of accountants for a profession increasingly reshaped by technology, said Manuel Arias, the organization’s global head.

“We at IFAC are working extensively with our international panel of education to bring components of technology into the initial professional development of accountants,” Arias said. “International standard-setters are also considering how current standards need to be updated to reflect the use of technology in professional practice.”

AI can process vast amounts of data and automate tasks but businesses will still need people who can critically evaluate information, understand its context, challenge assumptions and exercise professional judgment, he added.

“The future will be a combination of AI and other emerging technologies with the expertise, judgment, ethics and accountability that professional accountants bring to the table.”

The congress will also turn its attention to Korea’s own experience with accounting reform. A session on the final day, titled “Audit Quality and Regulatory Innovation,” will examine changes introduced after major accounting scandals.

In 2018, Korea overhauled its external audit framework through the Act on External Audit of Stock Companies, strengthening internal accounting controls in an effort to improve corporate transparency.