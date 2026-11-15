Korea's financial watchdog plans to expand the number of bank branches offering extended hours and weekend services, seeking to make in-person banking more accessible as branch networks shrink and lenders prepare to push back their opening times next year, officials said Sunday.

At a meeting chaired by Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) Gov. Lee Chan-jin on Friday, the financial watchdog said that it would work with the Financial Services Commission and banks to expand the days and hours these branches operate and the range of services they provide.

The country's bank branch network has continued to shrink, falling to 5,466 locations at the end of September from 5,831 at the end of 2022, according to the FSS. Of these, only 991 offered services outside standard banking hours.

Access to staffed branches with extended hours is particularly limited. About 40.3 percent of these locations are in the Seoul metropolitan area, while only 10.6 percent open on weekends.

The need for more flexible banking services is expected to become more pressing from April next year, when banks are set to delay their opening time by 30 minutes, from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The change has raised concerns that customers may find it even harder to access in-person services outside conventional business hours.

At the meeting, officials also reviewed how banks in other countries serve customers who are unable to visit branches during regular business hours.

In the United States, 85.9 percent of JPMorgan Chase's 5,071 branches and 50.9 percent of Bank of America's 3,605 branches offered weekend services as of the end of 2025. In Singapore, all DBS and OCBC branches providing regular over-the-counter services opened on weekends, with 20 and 28 locations, respectively.

Some banks have adopted more tailored arrangements. HSBC branches in Singapore, for example, adjust their hours according to the services they provide, including cash transactions and consultations on accounts and wealth management.

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group allows individual customers to make appointments for services such as housing loans and insurance outside regular banking hours. It also offers weekend home visits for elderly customers and others who have difficulty getting to a branch.