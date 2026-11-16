KakaoBank launches Apple Pay, ending Hyundai Card's monopoly
Summary
KakaoBank launched Apple Pay in Korea on Monday, allowing customers to add its debit cards to Apple Wallet and make payments. The service works at participating stores and for online and in-app purchases on Apple devices. Customers aged 14 and older can also add KakaoBank mini cards, designed for teenagers. The launch ends Hyundai Card’s position as the only local financial institution offering Apple Pay and brings a new competitor to the market.
Key Facts
- Apple Pay users can pay in person by double-clicking the side button on an iPhone or Apple Watch, authenticating with Face ID, Touch ID or a device passcode, and holding the device near a payment terminal.
- For online and in-app purchases, Apple Pay lets users check out without repeatedly entering card numbers or delivery information.
- KakaoBank said actual card numbers are not stored on the device or Apple’s servers; instead, an encrypted Device Account Number is stored in the device’s secure element.
- Hyundai Card introduced Apple Pay in Korea in March 2023, and no other local financial institution had offered the service before KakaoBank’s launch.
KakaoBank has launched Apple Pay in Korea, Monday, ending Hyundai Card's run as the only local financial institution offering the mobile payment service.
The internet-only lender said customers can now add their debit cards to Apple Wallet and use them to make payments through Apple Pay.
Users can make payments at participating offline stores, including major retailers, pharmacies, restaurants, cafes and convenience stores. To pay, they can simply double-click the side button on an iPhone or Apple Watch, authenticate the transaction using Face ID, Touch ID or a device passcode, and hold the device near a payment terminal.
Apple Pay is also available for online and in-app purchases on iPhones, iPads and Macs, allowing users to check out without repeatedly entering their card numbers or delivery information.
The service uses security features designed to protect users' payment information, the bank said.
Actual card numbers are not stored on the device or Apple's servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is encrypted and stored in the device's secure element, a dedicated chip that securely stores payment information.
The bank said the launch would also make Apple Pay accessible to a wider range of customers, including those who do not have credit cards. Customers aged 14 and older can add their KakaoBank mini cards — a debit card designed for teenagers — to Apple Wallet.
KakaoBank's entry brings competition to a market Hyundai Card has dominated since introducing Apple Pay in Korea in March 2023. No other local financial institution had offered the service until now.
"The launch will give customers more payment options and make everyday transactions more convenient. We will continue expanding our global payment services while working with industry partners to help develop Korea's domestic payment infrastructure," a KakaoBank official said.
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