KakaoBank has launched Apple Pay in Korea, Monday, ending Hyundai Card's run as the only local financial institution offering the mobile payment service.

The internet-only lender said customers can now add their debit cards to Apple Wallet and use them to make payments through Apple Pay.

Users can make payments at participating offline stores, including major retailers, pharmacies, restaurants, cafes and convenience stores. To pay, they can simply double-click the side button on an iPhone or Apple Watch, authenticate the transaction using Face ID, Touch ID or a device passcode, and hold the device near a payment terminal.

Apple Pay is also available for online and in-app purchases on iPhones, iPads and Macs, allowing users to check out without repeatedly entering their card numbers or delivery information.

The service uses security features designed to protect users' payment information, the bank said.

Actual card numbers are not stored on the device or Apple's servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is encrypted and stored in the device's secure element, a dedicated chip that securely stores payment information.

The bank said the launch would also make Apple Pay accessible to a wider range of customers, including those who do not have credit cards. Customers aged 14 and older can add their KakaoBank mini cards — a debit card designed for teenagers — to Apple Wallet.

KakaoBank's entry brings competition to a market Hyundai Card has dominated since introducing Apple Pay in Korea in March 2023. No other local financial institution had offered the service until now.

"The launch will give customers more payment options and make everyday transactions more convenient. We will continue expanding our global payment services while working with industry partners to help develop Korea's domestic payment infrastructure," a KakaoBank official said.