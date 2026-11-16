Hanwha Group’s financial affiliates hosted a conference in New York on Friday (local time), bringing Wall Street professionals and technology entrepreneurs together with students to offer a closer look at the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on finance and the career paths opening up as the industry evolves, Hanwha Life Insurance said Monday.

The fourth edition of PLUS NY conference drew 750 participants from 84 universities across North America. The event is held under PLUS, the shared brand of five Hanwha financial companies: Hanwha Life Insurance, Hanwha General Insurance, Hanwha Life Financial Service, Hanwha Asset Management and Hanwha Investment & Securities.

The event explored how technology is changing the skills and expertise sought across the financial industry, as well as what it takes to build a competitive edge in an AI-driven workplace.

Speakers from Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Blackstone, alongside professionals from venture capital firm Goodwater Capital and technology companies VESSL AI and Theori, discussed developments in their respective fields and the opportunities they see ahead.

Beyond the talks, the conference featured career mentoring and a job fair, where representatives from Hanwha’s financial affiliates, investment banks, private equity firms, venture capital funds and startups introduced their businesses and outlined potential career paths. Participants also received one-on-one consultation, including resume reviews.