Benchmark rate for banks' mortgage loans continues to rise
Summary
COFIX, the benchmark rate for new mortgage loans, rose in October in South Korea as market rates remained high. The rate reached 3.62 percent, up 0.19 percentage point from September and its highest level since February 2024. The Korea Federation of Banks said the index is based on funding costs at eight domestic banks. The Bank of Korea held its benchmark interest rate at 3 percent after raising it in July and August.
Key Facts
- The October COFIX reading matched the 3.62 percent recorded in February 2024.
- The eight banks whose funding costs are used to calculate COFIX include Nonghyup Bank, Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank and Citibank Korea.
- The Bank of Korea said it kept its rate unchanged to assess economic conditions amid prolonged Middle East tensions and robust exports.
- The central bank raised its benchmark rate in July and August, citing preemptive action to curb mounting inflationary pressure and ensure macroeconomic stability.
The benchmark rate for banks' mortgage rates increased for a second consecutive month in October in line with high market rates, data showed Monday.
COFIX, or the Cost of Funds Index, a benchmark lending rate for new mortgage loans, came to 3.62 percent last month, up 0.19 percentage point from the previous month, according to the data from the Korea Federation of Banks.
The rate was the highest since February 2024, when the corresponding reading was 3.62 percent.
COFIX is calculated based on the funding costs of eight domestic banks in Korea. They include Nonghyup Bank, Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank and Citibank Korea.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged last month at 3 percent after two consecutive rate hikes to give the central bank time to assess economic conditions amid prolonged tensions in the Middle East and robust exports.
The rate freeze came after the BOK raised the benchmark rate in its July and August meetings, citing "preemptive action" to curb mounting inflationary pressure and ensure macroeconomic stability.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.