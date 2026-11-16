The benchmark rate for banks' mortgage rates increased for a second consecutive month in October in line with high market rates, data showed Monday.

COFIX, or the Cost of Funds Index, a benchmark lending rate for new mortgage loans, came to 3.62 percent last month, up 0.19 percentage point from the previous month, according to the data from the Korea Federation of Banks.

The rate was the highest since February 2024, when the corresponding reading was 3.62 percent.

COFIX is calculated based on the funding costs of eight domestic banks in Korea. They include Nonghyup Bank, Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank and Citibank Korea.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged last month at 3 percent after two consecutive rate hikes to give the central bank time to assess economic conditions amid prolonged tensions in the Middle East and robust exports.

The rate freeze came after the BOK raised the benchmark rate in its July and August meetings, citing "preemptive action" to curb mounting inflationary pressure and ensure macroeconomic stability.