Korea's major banks are courting religious communities to expand their customer base, offering tailored services such as mobile donation platforms and debit cards that double as membership cards for religious groups, industry officials said Monday.

Hana Bank's mobile donation service for religious organizations processed 68 billion won ($51 million) in donations from January through October this year, according to the bank. This is a sharp increase from the 350 million won recorded in 2020, when the service was first introduced.

The service allows worshippers at churches and Buddhist temples to make donations using QR codes, without having to install a separate app. Religious organizations can also link transaction data to their financial management systems, making it easier to issue donation receipts for year-end tax deductions.

Hana Bank also offers a trust product that allows customers to leave part or all of their assets to religious organizations after their death. Since launching the product in July 2021, the bank has partnered with 12 religious organizations and signed trust agreements worth a combined 24.8 billion won.

Woori Bank's Catholic donation service, Catholic Pay, had attracted more than 110,000 registered users as of October, nearly nine times the 12,790 users recorded when it was launched in 2023.

The service is integrated into the Archdiocese of Seoul's mobile app, allowing users to register their bank accounts and transfer Sunday offerings and other donations.

Woori also signed an agreement with the archdiocese to support the 2027 World Youth Day, an international gathering of Catholic youth scheduled to take place in Seoul in August next year.

KB Kookmin Bank also operates a donation transfer service that was initially launched for Christian communities in 2020 before being expanded to include Buddhist and Catholic groups in 2023. Its transaction volume rose 4.5 percent last year, according to the bank.

Shinhan Bank, for its part, signed an agreement with the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism in March to develop a debit card that also serves as a membership card for Buddhist followers. The two sides also plan to build a digital platform to help temples manage their members.

Banks' growing interest in religious communities comes as Korea had an estimated 20.73 million religious adherents in 2025, including 9.33 million Christians, 8.29 million Buddhists and 3.11 million Catholics, according to Gallup Korea.

Mobile donation services first gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic, when social distancing measures pushed religious groups to move worship services online. Their use has continued to grow since then, industry officials said.

For banks, religious groups offer a way to expand their customer base and build lasting relationships.

"Religious affiliation often runs in families. When parents start using a service, their children often follow suit, helping banks build customer relationships across generations. Services also tend to spread quickly through religious communities, as members recommend them to one another," a banking industry official said.