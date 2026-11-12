Can tougher reappointment rules curb power of Korea's bank holding company chiefs?

A corporate governance reform package unveiled by the government to boost transparency of CEO succession at financial companies and rein in long-serving chairmen is facing questions over whether it can deliver meaningful change, according to experts Thursday.

Their skepticism centers on whether tougher voting requirements will make a difference when incumbent chairmen already enjoy overwhelming shareholder support, and whether independent directors will be able to challenge management in practice.

The announcement comes nearly a year after President Lee Jae Myung publicly criticized what he called a “corrupt inner circle” in which a small group of executives takes turns retaining control of financial firms.

A central aim of the reform is to curb incumbent CEOs’ influence over the selection of their successors. Under the proposed rules, committees responsible for nominating CEO candidates would consist entirely of independent directors.

The package also seeks to make repeated reappointments harder at bank holding companies such as KB, Shinhan and Hana.

CEO nominations would require approval from at least two-thirds of the nomination committee’s full membership, up from a simple majority of members present. For an incumbent seeking another term, the threshold would rise to three-quarters.

The shareholder approval threshold would also increase with each reappointment, from a simple majority of votes represented at a shareholders’ meeting to two-thirds for a CEO’s first reappointment and three-quarters for a second or subsequent reappointment.

But whether the changes will result in greater board independence remains an open question. Hong Ki-yong, an emeritus professor of business administration at Incheon National University, said independent directors could still remain under incumbent CEOs’ influence even if nomination committees consist entirely of independent directors.

“Many independent directors are still nominated by incumbent executives, which means they remain under the CEO’s influence,” he said. “Simply making the committee responsible for nominating CEO candidates entirely independent does not necessarily insulate it from the influence of incumbent CEOs.”

The professor argued that general shareholders also need a more viable route to nominate candidates. To nominate an independent director, shareholders generally must own at least 0.1 percent of a financial company's shares for six consecutive months. At major financial groups, meeting that requirement alone can mean holding shares worth tens of billions of won.

“Shareholders need a more realistic channel to nominate directors and make their voices heard,” he said.

Similar doubts surround the tougher shareholder approval requirements for CEO reappointments. The government initially considered limiting bank holding company chiefs to three terms but dropped the proposal in favor of raising the voting thresholds.

Yet incumbent chairmen have often secured support well above the proposed requirements. This year, Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Jin Ok-dong won 88 percent approval for his reappointment, while Woori Financial Group Chairman Yim Jong-yong received 99.3 percent and BNK Financial Group Chairman Bin Dae-in 91.9 percent.

The professor said institutional and foreign investors, whose votes carry significant weight, often rely on recommendations from global proxy advisers such as Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis when deciding how to vote.

“Unless there is a particular issue, institutional and foreign investors have little reason to go out of their way to oppose a CEO’s reappointment when the company itself has recommended the candidate,” he said. “Unless they are actively backing an alternative, there may be little incentive to challenge the incumbent.”