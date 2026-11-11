Hana Financial Group launched its annual two-month volunteer campaign, kicking it off with a kimchi-making event for vulnerable households, the company said Wednesday.

The group held a launch ceremony for its "Everyone's Hana Day" campaign at its Seoul office, followed by a kimchi-making event attended by about 250 people, including Chairman Ham Young-joo, employees and their families.

At Wednesday's event, participants prepared 11,111 heads of kimchi for distribution to people in need. Ham and other employees also visited a welfare facility for people with disabilities in Yongsan District, Seoul, to deliver kimchi and daily necessities.

"Sharing through action has the power to make our society a warmer place,” Ham said. “I hope that the seeds of warmth we plant today will grow into happiness for all, and that everyone at Hana Financial will work together toward that goal.”

The company's annual flagship environmental, social and governance initiative, which began in 2011, runs for two months, with employees across the group's affiliates taking part in various volunteer work and donation activities.

Hana Financial is also running donation and recycling campaigns involving both employees and customers during the two-month period.

Donation kiosks have been installed in the lobbies of five group offices, including the group's headquarters in Incheon's Cheongna and other offices in Myeong-dong, Euljiro, Gangnam and Yeouido in Seoul.

Visitors can make donations of 3,000 won ($2) per transaction by card, with proceeds going toward children who take on caregiving responsibilities for family members with disabilities or illnesses.

People can also donate electronic devices, such as computer keyboards, at collection boxes in the group's offices. For larger household appliances, such as refrigerators and washing machines, donors can request free pickup services through Hana Bank's mobile app.

Hana Financial aims to collect 1,111 donation items through the campaigns. If it reaches the target, the group plans to provide educational materials to 111 children from vulnerable households.

Other activities scheduled during the campaign include making vests for babies in single-mother families, preparing Christmas gift boxes for children and making dumplings for elderly people ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.



