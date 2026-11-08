Mirae Asset Financial Group is strengthening its artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity capabilities in its latest executive reshuffle, promoting digital specialists and elevating its information security operations, the company said Sunday.

According to the company, 20 percent of executives promoted in Thursday's personnel changes specialize in AI transformation, digital technology and information security. It also elevated its information security division as part of efforts to better protect customer assets and personal data against increasing cyberattack threats.

Noh Yong-woo, a vice president, has been nominated as CEO of Digital X. His appointment will be finalized following the Financial Intelligence Unit’s acceptance of the required change notification and a shareholders’ meeting.

Digital X, formerly known as Korbit, was renamed after Mirae Asset Consulting, a nonfinancial affiliate of the group, acquired a 97.15 percent stake in the cryptocurrency exchange in July.

Noh is expected to draw on his experience in management innovation, risk management and digital asset regulatory reform to strengthen ties between the group’s traditional finance and digital asset businesses.

Woo Shin-je, a managing director at Mirae Asset Global Investments, has been appointed as chief executive of Mirae Asset Energy Infra Asset Management. He will oversee increased investment in power infrastructure for AI data centers and energy storage systems.

The group also placed greater emphasis on younger and female leadership. Executives in their 40s accounted for 64 percent of those promoted across the group’s domestic and overseas operations, while women made up 17 percent.

The reshuffle reflects the group's broader push to implement its "Mirae Asset 3.0" strategy, which centers on the use of AI across its businesses and the development of asset and wealth management services centered on autonomous AI agents.

The company said 30 percent of promoted executives came from frontline wealth management and pension sales operations, reflecting the group's focus on strengthening customer services alongside its technology investments.

The reshuffle comes amid growing cybersecurity concerns across the financial industry. Mirae Asset Securities became the fourth group affiliate to report a cyberattack, following Mirae Asset Life Insurance, Mirae Asset Global Investments and Energy Infra Asset Management.

The brokerage arm said Saturday that unauthorized access to its systems had exposed the account numbers of around 3,800 customers, although account holders' names and other sensitive information were not compromised.

The incident also exposed the personal information of 35,255 current and former employees, including contract-based workers. The company said the leaked data did not include sensitive personal information such as resident registration numbers, passport numbers and driver's license numbers.







