SGI announces quarterly dividend for 2 consecutive quarters

Seoul Guarantee Insurance (SGI) said Wednesday that it has decided on a quarterly dividend of 573 won ($0.42) in cash per common share.

The dividend per share is set at approximately 1.3 percent of the stock price, with the total dividend payout amount of about 40 billion won. The record date for the dividend is Nov. 18 and the payment date is scheduled for Dec. 2.

Following a dividend payout of 30 billion won in the previous quarter, SGI confirmed a quarterly cash dividend for the second consecutive quarter.

In August, the company unveiled its "corporate value enhancement plan and implementation status for 2026," setting a target of over 200 billion won in shareholder returns for this year — representing a shareholder return ratio of at least 50 percent — and became the first in the industry to implement quarterly dividends.

Both the dividend and the dividend per share have increased slightly compared to the previous quarter.

Quarterly dividends are expected to provide shareholders with faster access to cash, creating more opportunities generating returns, including expanded chances for reinvestment options.

Given that SGI has set a minimum annual dividend of 2,865 won per share for this year, the year-end dividend — to be finalized early next year — is expected to be at least 1,862 won per share.

The company also presented meeting the criteria for a "high-dividend company" as a key goal of its shareholder return policy for this year.

As investors increasingly adopt a risk-averse stance, the decision to pay quarterly dividends is also seen as an effort to appeal to those seeking stocks with low price volatility and a proactive approach to shareholder returns.

SGI has maintained a dividend payout ratio of over 50 percent and distributed a total of at least 200 billion won in dividends annually for five consecutive fiscal years from 2021 to 2025.

Furthermore, with a solvency margin ratio that ranks among the highest in the non-life insurance industry, SGI’s shareholder return policy is considered as consistent and sustainable.

"We will continue to ensure an annual shareholder return of 200 billion won through the 2027 fiscal year. We plan to maintain a proactive and differentiated policy, keeping our shareholder return ratio above 50 percent," a company official said.