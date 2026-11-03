Authorities propose 75% shareholder approval threshold for financial chiefs seeking 3rd terms

Financial holding company chiefs seeking a third consecutive term would need approval from at least 75 percent of voting rights represented at a shareholders' meeting under a proposed reform plan aimed at tightening oversight of financial companies, according to government sources, Tuesday.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) briefed lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea on the proposal on Monday. The plan aims to gradually tighten approval requirements for financial group chiefs seeking reappointment.

For an initial appointment, at least two-thirds of the nomination committee members would have to approve the candidate. The candidate would then need a majority of votes at the shareholders' meeting, and those votes must represent at least 25 percent of all shares issued by the company.

The requirements would become stricter to secure a second term.

At least three-quarters of the nomination committee members would have to back the candidate's reappointment, while shareholder approval would require at least two-thirds of voting rights represented at the meeting and support from holders of at least one-third of all issued shares.

For a third consecutive term, the nomination committee threshold would remain at 75 percent, but the shareholder approval requirements would rise further. The candidate would need support from at least three-quarters of voting rights represented at the meeting, with supporting votes accounting for at least half of all issued shares.

The plan will be finalized through consultations between the government and the ruling party. It would require revisions to relevant laws, including the Act on Corporate Governance of Financial Companies.

The proposal marks a shift from an earlier option reportedly considered by the FSC to legally ban financial holding company chiefs from serving a third consecutive term. The commission appears to have opted to gradually tighten approval requirements for reappointments rather than a legal ban.

The proposed changes come as the Lee Jae Myung administration seeks to tighten oversight of governance at financial holding companies.

Lee has repeatedly raised concerns about prolonged leadership tenures, criticizing their leadership structures as a "corrupt inner circle."

However, it remains unclear when the new rules would take effect and which financial holding companies and appointments would be subject to them, as the proposal has yet to be finalized.

Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Jin Ok-dong, Woori Financial Group Chairman Yim Jong-ryong and BNK Financial Group Chairman Bin Dae-in secured reappointments at shareholder meetings in March, extending their terms through March 2029.

At KB Financial Group, shareholders are scheduled to vote on Lee Jae-keun's appointment as the group's next chairman at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on Nov. 20. If approved, he would serve a three-year term through November 2029.

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