Hana sponsors autism awareness race for 7th straight year

Hana Financial Group said Sunday it participated in the 2026 Autism Race the day before to promote public understanding of autism and foster a culture of respect and inclusion.

The group has officially sponsored the annual running campaign, organized by the Autism Society of Korea, for seven consecutive years since 2020.

About 100 participants, including Hana Financial Group Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung, employees and their families, voluntarily joined Saturday’s event, running alongside participants with autism.

All registration fees paid by the group’s employees will be donated to the association to support people with autism.

The campaign aims to encourage people to view differences not as barriers or grounds for discrimination, but as diversity that enriches society.

“It is meaningful to join efforts to broaden understanding and respect for people with autism and build an inclusive society,” Lee said.

“We will continue providing sincere attention and support so that people with autism and other members of society can grow together as respected members of our communities.”

Hana also supports people with disabilities through digital career exploration sessions, facility renovations, vehicle donations and rehabilitation and learning aids. The group’s other programs provide job training and employment opportunities for people with developmental or hearing disabilities, supporting their independence.