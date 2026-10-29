JB Financial expands partnerships with AI, fintech companies

JB Financial Group brought together strategic partners at its annual forum to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) and fintech, the company said Thursday.

The group held its second annual JB Forum from last Friday to Saturday at its campus in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province, with 14 partners from Korea and abroad participating.

Held under the theme "Navigating Tomorrow," the two-day forum featured strategic partners including Finda, Upstage, Aigen Global, Higher Diversity and MediArk, which shared business developments and discussed potential areas of collaboration.

JB Financial has made strategic investment in 17 companies so far, expanding its focus this year beyond domestic and overseas fintech firms to include AI and digital assets.

Four companies joined its partner network this year including Upstage, Streami, U.S.-based AI security firm CipherData and Higher Diversity.

Participants shared developments from the past year and discussed how AI could reshape financial services and workplace practices.

The forum also featured demonstrations of physical AI, with humanoid robots from Chinese robotics company AGIBOT greeting participants.

Several partners presented business initiatives and overseas expansion plans, with Finda sharing details of its AI-native banking project with Jeonbuk Bank, while Vietnamese investment platform Infina discussed its entry into the U.S. market.

Upstage said it was exploring ways to improve financial services using AI technology in cooperation with JB Financial's subsidiaries.

The financial group also hosted a series of one-on-one meetings designed to connect partner companies and explore business opportunities among them. The initiative aims to extend collaboration beyond individual investment and partnership ties with JB Financial to direct cooperation among portfolio companies.

JB Financial Chairman Kim Ki-hong emphasized the importance of long-term partnerships built on trust, saying the group would draw on its expertise to support partners' entrepreneurial efforts and help develop new business opportunities.