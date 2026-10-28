Samsung Wallet Money, a prepaid payment service jointly operated by Samsung Electronics and Woori Bank, has expanded overseas, allowing users to pay with their Galaxy smartphones worldwide without installing local payment apps, Woori Bank said Wednesday.

Unlike other mobile payment services that require users to install and open a separate app and complete additional authentication steps at checkout, Samsung Wallet Money lets them pay by tapping their Galaxy phone on a contactless terminal.

Launched in Korea last year, the service has since surpassed 3 million users. Customers link a domestic bank account to their Wallet Money account to top up their balance and make payments.

The overseas rollout extends the service to Mastercard merchants worldwide and WeChat Pay merchants across China.

“We take great pride in creating a new global payment experience with Samsung Electronics in Korea, a country with strengths in both smartphone manufacturing and digital finance,” Woori Bank CEO Jung Jin-wan said during a press conference at the lender’s headquarters in Seoul.

He summed up the service in three phrases: “No card. No cash. No app.”

The service supports both near-field communication (NFC) contactless payments and QR-code payments through a single platform. NFC payments are accepted at more than 150 million Mastercard locations across 210 countries and territories, while QR payments work at participating WeChat Pay merchants in China.

“By combining the security features built into Samsung devices with Woori Bank’s digital security systems, we allow users to make overseas payments without signing up for additional apps or sharing personal information with them,” Jung added.

Amid growing concerns over cyberattacks targeting the financial sector, Woori Bank said sensitive information, including personal and payment card data, is stored in a separate secure environment.

Each transaction uses a one-time authentication credential, and payment data is encrypted during transmission and made accessible only to authorized partner companies within agreed limits.

Even if a phone is stolen, Wallet Money cannot be used without biometric authentication or a payment password. Users can also suspend the service immediately through the bank’s 24-hour automated telephone service.