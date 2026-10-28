Hana Financial Group has opened a digital classroom at a special education school in Seoul to help students with developmental disabilities explore career options and practice workplace skills, the group said Wednesday.

The classroom at Miral School in Gangnam District is designed to give students hands-on experience in settings modeled on real workplaces, such as restaurants and cafes.

The space is equipped with a range of digital learning tools, including a humanoid robot that can interact through voice conversations, virtual reality devices for vocational training, multimedia kiosks, interactive LED whiteboards and tablets for design practice.

The classroom is the first step in Hana Financial’s wider program to aid students with developmental disabilities prepare for working life through digital learning and vocational training. The group plans to establish similar facilities at two more special education schools in Incheon and Daejeon by the first half of next year.

Hana is also offering support for teachers and other school staff, with programs aimed at strengthening their professional skills and helping them manage stress and burnout.

The offerings include consultations with professional counselors, stress management sessions, training in up-to-date special education teaching methods and workshops on educational philosophy — all designed to contribute to a more stable and supportive learning environment for students.

“We hope the digital career exploration classroom will give students opportunities to try different jobs firsthand, discover their potential and pursue their aspirations as confident members of society,” Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo said.