Citibank Korea appoints new CEO in 1st leadership change in 6 years

Citibank Korea has appointed Kim Kyoung-ho, its head of corporate banking, as its new CEO, ending a six-year leadership run under his predecessor, the lender said Tuesday.

Kim succeeds Yoo Myung-soon, who became the bank’s first female CEO in 2020. He will serve a three-year term.

Kim joined Citibank Korea in 2001 and has held a series of senior positions in corporate banking, including large corporate banking and financial institutions coverage, before being promoted to executive vice president in 2021.

On Sept. 22, the lender’s executive recommendation committee named him its sole candidate for the top post.

His appointment comes as Citi continues to reshape its Korean operations following its exit from consumer banking. With corporate banking now at the core of its local business, Kim’s challenge as an incoming chief will be to build on that strategic shift and ensure its strong performance going forward.