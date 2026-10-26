KB Kookmin Bank finds 2,091 more people affected by data leak

KB Kookmin Bank said Monday an additional 2,091 people were found to have had their personal information compromised in a hacking incident early this month.

The discovery increased the total number of people affected to 2,210 after 119 people were confirmed on Oct. 2 to have had their personal data leaked.

The additional people comprise 1,631 customers and 460 company executives and employees, the bank said.

The increase was not caused by any additional hacking attacks and was discovered through a close examination of data and processes connected to the system that initially came under attack, it said.

"We are sincerely sorry to our customers for not having been able to determine (the scale) perfectly in the early stages," a bank official said. "We will do our best to prevent a recurrence and protect our customers."

The bank had earlier said the leaked information included the names, phone numbers and addresses of the 119 people.

KB Kookmin was one of more than a dozen financial institutions that suffered back-to-back hacking cases early this month.