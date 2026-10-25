AIA Life Korea hosts K-pop concert for customers, employees

AIA Life Korea held a K-pop concert for customers, employees, their families and business partners from Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore, combining Korean cultural performances with charitable giving, the insurer said Sunday.

The "K-Pop Together, Give Together" concert was held at KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Saturday, drawing around 7,000 people.

The lineup featured Korean singers Jinusean, ITZY, J.Y. Park, Chung Ha and PSY, with actor Park Jae-min and singer Tiffany Young serving as emcees.

Participants included members of AIA Life Korea and AIA Premier Partners, as well as AIA members from Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore. The event offered an opportunity for attendees from across the region to connect through Korean culture.

International guests experienced Korean food and culture through catering and dedicated K-culture and K-beauty zones in the VIP lounge.

Participants said they valued the opportunity to experience Korean culture beyond K-pop performances and enjoyed connecting with AIA members from other countries, according to the company.

The concert also supported local communities. AIA Life Korea invited nearly 1,000 guests, including children with cancer and their their families.

The company donated more than 260 million won ($196,000), including the value of invitation tickets, with about 160 million won going toward community support and 100 million won supporting children with leukemia and other cancers.

The firm also extended its charitable activities overseas through partnerships with the Kythe Foundation in the Philippines and Singapore's Better Lives Fund.

"We are truly honored and proud to welcome so many colleagues and AIA family members from across Asia to Korea for this special AIA WE experience," said Hwang Ji-ye, chief marketing officer of AIA Life Korea.

"Drawing on the strength of AIA as a leading global life insurance group, we were able to bring together our customers, distribution partners and employees to celebrate achievements, strengthen connections and create a truly memorable wellness and entertainment experience," Hwang added.

The event was part of AIA Wellness & Entertainment initiative, which combines entertainment and wellness activities. AIA Group is also pursuing its AIA One Billion campaign, which aims to improve the physical health and mental well-being of 1 billion people across the Asia-Pacific region by 2030.



