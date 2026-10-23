The Korea Securities Depository (KSD) has directed funding toward social welfare and innovative businesses, contributing 1.55 billion won ($1.17 million) this year after providing an annual average of around 1.78 billion won from 2023 to 2025, the state-run agency said Friday.

Headquartered in Busan, KSD focuses much of its social contribution work on developing local talent, helping young people become financially independent and strengthening the regional economy. Its programs range from scholarships and job training to funding for social enterprises, startups and small and midsize businesses.

One such effort is the Open Campus, which introduces university students to KSD’s work and career opportunities in the securities industry.

Participants learn about its core functions, including securities settlement, get information on recruitment and speak with current employees. Launched in 2019 with 35 students from five universities, it has grown to 60 students from 12 universities this year.

Since 2025, the program has been part of a wider initiative to strengthen Busan’s financial-sector talent pool, jointly run by 10 local institutions.

Alongside KSD, the participants include the Bank of Korea, Korea Exchange, Korea Asset Management Corp., Korea Housing Finance Corp., Korea Ocean Business Corp., Busan Bank, Korea Technology Finance Corp., Korea Housing & Urban Guarantee Corp. (HUG) and the Busan branch of the Korea Financial Investment Association.

Scholarships are another part of the agency’s investment in local talent.

Under an agreement signed in 2022 with Busan Metropolitan City, HUG and the Korea Housing Finance Corp., the partners established a fund worth 678 million won annually. KSD has pledged a total of 1.98 billion won in scholarships through 2031 for Busan university students studying IT, business or economics.

KSD also contributes to the Busan ESG Fund, launched in 2018 by nine local institutions to support the regional economy. Total contributions to the fund are expected to reach a cumulative 9.85 billion won by the end of 2026.

For startups, the agency operates the KSD scale-up fund, which is designed to channel investment into early-stage businesses and regional ventures.

The fund runs for 10 years and comprises two subfunds: the 20 billion won K-Crowd Fund, which provides seed and follow-on financing to companies that have raised money through crowdfunding and purchases shares from individual investors, and a 5 billion won regional venture fund.

The latter invests directly in companies participating in K-Camp, KSD’s startup support program, as well as other promising regional startups.