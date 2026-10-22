JB Financial targets Central Asia through acquisition of 2 Kyrgyz firms

JB Financial Group is expanding into Central Asia through the planned purchase of two Kyrgyz financial firms, broadening an overseas business portfolio built largely around Southeast Asia, the company said Thursday.

JB Woori Capital, its consumer finance subsidiary, has agreed to buy Korky Credit and Korky Leasing from their parent, Epoche. The deal covers all shares in both companies and is expected to close before year-end, subject to regulatory approval and registration in Kyrgyzstan.

The acquisitions would give JB Financial a presence in a fifth overseas market. Its existing businesses include commercial banking in Cambodia, microfinance in Myanmar and securities services in Vietnam. The group also secured Indonesian regulatory clearance in September to purchase an 85 percent stake in KB Bukopin Finance, a local financing company.

JB Financial’s interest in Kyrgyzstan is driven primarily by the country’s young population and rapid economic growth. About 70 percent of its population is reportedly under 40. Its economy expanded 11.1 percent last year, according to the International Monetary Fund, which forecasts slower growth of 6.1 percent this year.

Auto lending will be central to JB Woori Capital’s initial expansion as local demand for used vehicles rises. The company plans to combine its expertise in car installment loans and leasing with the two firms’ established distribution networks to attract customers. It will also seek to diversify its revenue sources over time, reducing its reliance on retail finance.

The move reflects JB Financial’s efforts to find earnings opportunities abroad as prospects for expansion in Korea’s financial market remain limited.

“This deal represents a strategic step toward extending our financial network from Southeast Asia into Central Asia,” a JB Financial official said. “We will combine JB Woori Capital’s auto financing expertise with a carefully tailored local approach to establish ourselves in Kyrgyzstan and support sustainable growth.”



