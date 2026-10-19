For a 33-year-old bank employee surnamed Jung raising a 3-year-old son in Seoul’s Yeongdeungpo District, coming home from work feels like starting a second shift.

She uses a reduced working hours program for parents to leave work an hour or two early. Once her mother-in-law, who looks after the child while the couple are at work, heads home, Jung handles child care alone until her husband returns.

“As soon as I get home, I feed my son dinner, bathe him and play with him. By then, my husband is home,” she said. “While he plays with our son, I finally get to shower, wash the dishes and tidy up. Then it’s time to put our son to bed.”

Jung gets her first chance to sit down on the sofa after her son falls asleep, past 10 p.m.

“Even though I leave work early, it feels like I work overtime every day,” she said. “My husband does quite a lot of child care, but our son tends to seek me out more, and I feel that a larger share of the housework naturally falls to me.”

Government figures released Monday show that an uneven division of domestic duties persists among young working parents, despite fathers taking on more over the past decade.

The Ministry of Data and Statistics compared the daily routines of adults aged 25 to 39 using its 2014 and 2024 time-use surveys, examining differences by marital status and whether they lived with children under 18.

Among married parents in dual-income households, women spent four hours a day on housework and caregiving in 2024, compared with two hours and 17 minutes for men — a difference of one hour and 43 minutes.

Men spent longer working, averaging five hours and 20 minutes a day compared with women’s four hours and 20 minutes. Including housework and caregiving, however, women’s total reached eight hours and 20 minutes, exceeding men by 43 minutes.

Women also had less leisure time, at two hours and 38 minutes a day, compared with three hours and 15 minutes for men.

The imbalance has eased since 2014. Fathers in dual-income households increased their daily housework and caregiving time from one hour and 14 minutes to two hours and 17 minutes. Mothers’ time declined from four hours and 30 minutes to four hours.

That brought the gender gap down over the decade, from three hours and 16 minutes to one hour and 43 minutes.

Across married parents as a whole, including those in both single- and dual-income households, men spent five hours and 29 minutes working and two hours and 14 minutes on domestic duties. Women devoted five hours and 45 minutes to housework and caregiving, while spending two hours and 14 minutes working.

The division was particularly pronounced in single-income households with children. Women spent seven hours and 28 minutes on domestic responsibilities, five hours and 17 minutes more than men.

A smaller gap also existed among dual-income married adults without children under 18 at home. Women spent one hour and 39 minutes on housework and caregiving, compared with one hour and five minutes for men.

“We will continue to closely track changes in how people use their time and provide basic data to inform policies supporting work-family balance and improving quality of life,” Data Minister Ahn Hyung-jun said.

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