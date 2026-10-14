Personal info presumed to have leaked from 16 financial institutions: regulator

Around 100,000 cases of leaked personal information, such as e-mails, names and phone numbers, are presumed to have happened at 16 financial institutions so far in a recent series of hackings, the financial regulator said Wednesday.

Early this month, several financial firms, such as KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank and others, suffered back-to-back leaks of customer and other information in hackings.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said the affected institutions are examining whether there have been more data breaches.

The FSC said bank account numbers, credit card numbers and other sensitive data were not leaked.