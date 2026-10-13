MetLife Korea relocated its headquarters from Gangnam District in southern Seoul to the central part of the capital, the insurer said Tuesday.

MetLife Asia Regional President Lyndon Oliver, MetLife Korea CEO Song Young-rok and other executives and employees marked the opening of the new office at a commemorative ceremony, Oct. 6.

The move to Jongno District brings teams that had previously been spread across different floors into a more integrated workspace, with the aim of improving communication and collaboration across the life insurer’s departments and speeding up efficient decision-making.

Built around the concept of “MetLife Village,” the company said its office incorporates several traditional Korean design elements, including “giwa” (curved roof tiles) and “obangsaek” (five colors associated with the cardinal directions).

“The new office marks an important milestone in our more than 30 years of serving customers in Korea and underscores our long-term commitment to this market,” Oliver said. “By bringing our teams together in a more connected environment, we are investing in our people and strengthening the collaboration and innovation that drive our success.”

“The new workplace will help us bring together the full strength of our organization and focus on delivering distinctive value and experiences to our customers,” Song said.