Sales of bonds and certificates of deposits (CDs) in Korea rose more than 11 percent in the third quarter of this year from a year earlier, data showed Tuesday.

The value of debt instruments issued during the third quarter came to 178.3 trillion won ($134 billion), up 11.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository.

Bond sales jumped 13.8 percent on-year to 166.4 trillion won, while CD issuance sank 16.8 percent to 11.9 trillion won.

Compared with a quarter ago, however, sales of bonds and CDs fell 1.9 percent.

The Bank of Korea lifted its key rate to 3 percent over two straight meetings in July and August, marking the first back-to-back rate hikes since January 2023.