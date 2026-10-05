Hana Financial Group opens new Incheon HQ, bets on closer finance-tech ties

Hana Financial Group has announced the completion of its Hana Financial Town project in Cheongna, Incheon, with the opening of a new headquarters, the group said Sunday.

The group began developing the complex in 2012, opening an integrated data center in 2017 and a global training campus in 2019. The new 15-story headquarters marks the final stage of the project.

At an opening ceremony, Friday, it outlined plans to reshape its workspace and working culture around greater communication and collaboration.

About 2,200 employees from the group and 10 major affiliates have been relocating into the building since September. Including staff at the existing data center, the site will house over 4,000 financial and technology professionals.

By bringing business units and IT teams into closer proximity, Hana Financial aims to strengthen internal collaboration across banking, data and digital operations, as well as speed up the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).

“The opening of the Cheongna headquarters marks the culmination of the Hana Financial Town project and the beginning of a new phase that brings the capabilities of our affiliates and employees together toward shared goals,” Chairman Ham Young-joo said.

“Incheon city will work with Hana Financial Group to foster industries at the intersection of finance, data and AI, while ensuring that local small business owners and midsize enterprises benefit from their growth,” Incheon City Mayor Park Chan-dae said in a congratulatory speech.

The group also pledged to strengthen its role as a financial partner to young people and small businesses in the region and contribute to the development of Incheon’s emerging industries, including AI, biotechnology and energy.