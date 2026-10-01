Hayfin Capital Management opens Seoul office after Samsung Life investment

Hayfin Capital Management opened a new office in Seoul, Thursday, expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific region following Samsung Life's investment in the firm as a strategic minority shareholder.

Located at Three IFC in Yeouido, in Seoul's financial district, the office will provide on-the-ground coverage for Hayfin's growing base of Korean institutional investors and partners.

"The Seoul office's focus is on understanding the needs of Korean institutional investors, connecting them effectively with the global team and enhancing the overall quality of client service," said Choi Si-jin, head of Korea at Hayfin.

Choi, newly appointed to lead the office, has nearly two decades of experience in investment and institutional capital formation. He previously served as head of private equity for Asia-Pacific at UBS Asset Management and held senior roles at Wilshire Associates in Hong Kong, Samsung Life and Samsung Asset Management.

The office opening follows Hayfin's management buyout, which closed in February 2025. Samsung Life, Mubadala and AXA IM Prime participated in the transaction as strategic minority shareholders. Each of the three investors has representation on Hayfin's board and contributes to the firm's growth strategy.

Hayfin currently manages 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in capital in Korea and has been investing on behalf of Korean clients since 2016, according to Risa Lipsky, global co-head of client coverage.

Lipsky said that while Hayfin's partnership with Samsung Life remains at an early stage, it has already helped raise awareness of the firm's investment platform and strengthen its brand recognition in conversations with other market participants in Korea.

Korea is also an important market for Hayfin's maritime investment strategy because of the country's prominent position in the global shipping and shipbuilding industries, Lipsky added. The strategy involves building and owning vessels and leasing them to operators under long-term charter agreements.

Hayfin pitched European private credit as a way for Korean institutional investors to diversify portfolios that already have substantial exposure to the U.S. market.

"For an institution that has already built meaningful U.S. private credit exposure, as many Korean pension plans and insurers have, adding European exposure is a genuine diversification of underlying risk," said Carlos Pla, head of portfolio management in Hayfin's private credit team.

Established in 2009, Hayfin is a global alternative asset manager with approximately 40 billion euros in assets under management. Through its private credit, liquid credit and private equity solutions businesses, its investment teams based in Europe and the U.S. identify opportunities for institutional investors worldwide. It operates local offices in 13 countries, including Korea.