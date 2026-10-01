Finda names fintech veteran Ahn Joong-hyun as its 1st CPO

Finda is stepping up its efforts to innovate its artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven financial products with the appointment of its first-ever chief product officer (CPO).

The fintech company said Thursday that it has appointed Ahn Joong-hyun, former vice president of NEXUS, to the newly created position.

Ahn is a fintech veteran with 20 years of experience across the financial and IT sectors, including e-commerce, internet-only banking, financial platforms and blockchain.

His experience spans financial service planning, platform development, business model creation and service operations. In particular, he was involved in the launch of several of Korea's major fintech services, including Naver Pay, Toss Bank and Karrot Pay, helping bring new financial products to market.

The new CPO was part of the launch team for Naver Pay, where he helped develop its payment services and fraud detection system. At Toss Bank, he designed core financial products and systems, including account opening, fraud detection, anti-money laundering and authentication.

He later led Karrot Pay, helping drive its growth to more than 9 million users and over 100 billion won ($73.51 million) in monthly transaction volume. He also spearheaded the designation of Karrot Money Account as an innovative financial service.

Most recently, as vice president of NEXUS, he led a dedicated stablecoin team and drove the expansion of the company's finance and blockchain businesses, including the rollout of its game-item marketplace to 66 countries.

Finda plans to leverage Ahn's expertise to make greater use of the financial data it has accumulated through its loan comparison business, with the goal of improving the entire customer experience from product discovery to application and management.

"Building on Finda's financial data and AI capabilities, I aim to transform the company into an AI agent-powered Banking-as-a-Service provider," Ahn said. "We will build a new financial infrastructure that enables anyone to create and operate financial services quickly and easily."