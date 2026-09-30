Shinhan Bank's Vietnam operations are facing scrutiny over internal controls after the Southeast Asian country's central bank issued nine corrective recommendations, including shortcomings in loan screening, according to industry officials on Wednesday.

The State Bank of Vietnam's regional inspection authority issued its findings on Sept. 21 after conducting a comprehensive inspection of Shinhan Bank Vietnam's Da Nang branch.

The inspection covered lending operations, asset classification and loan-loss provisions, risk management, foreign exchange transactions and overseas remittances.

The authorities found shortcomings in loan screening and post-loan monitoring, as some loan applications lacked sufficient documents proving borrowers' income and repayment ability. The branch also failed to collect enough information on borrowers' financial condition and the purpose of loans in some cases.

"There were some shortcomings in the loan screening and approval process," the inspection authorities said in the report.

The branch was also found to have failed to follow its own schedule for monitoring how loans were used after they were disbursed. The authority said the branch did not conduct sufficiently thorough reviews of borrowers' financial condition, cash flows, repayment sources and use of loan proceeds.

Problems were also found in the management of collateral and guarantee documents.

In some cases, original documents proving a guarantor's seal were not obtained, while supporting guarantee documents were prepared only in Korean.

The authority also warned that the branch did not sufficiently track assets created through loans, saying this could make it harder to identify changes in borrowers' financial condition and cash flows in a timely manner.

The report, however, said that the branch had made efforts to improve operational efficiency over the past two years and generally complied with relevant rules. It said the branch's overall operations and risk management were assessed as being at a relatively low risk level.

Based on the findings, Vietnamese authorities issued nine correction recommendations to Shinhan Bank Vietnam and its Da Nang branch to address potential risks and ensure safe and efficient operations in accordance with local regulations.

"We will take appropriate measures in response to the findings of the inspection," a Shinhan Bank official said.

The findings emerged as Shinhan Financial Group steps up its push to expand in Vietnam, with Chairman Jin Ok-dong visiting the country earlier this month.

On Sept. 17, Jin met with executives from Vingroup, one of the country's largest private companies, and pledged to expand cooperation beyond motor vehicle finance into areas including capital markets, insurance and digital services.

The Southeast Asian nation has become an increasingly important market for Shinhan and a key pillar of its overseas business. Shinhan Bank Vietnam operates 56 branches across the country, while its net profit reached 259.1 billion won ($191 million) last year, accounting for about 30 percent of the bank's overseas net profit.

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