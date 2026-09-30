Hana Financial Group and the Small Enterprise & Market Service (SEMAS) have launched a joint project to support young owners of small businesses, the financial group said Wednesday.

The project, dubbed "Hana On, Youth On," involves 15 teams of young small business owners from across the country. The teams will develop and carry out joint projects aimed at attracting customers and promoting local commercial districts.

Hana Financial and SEMAS held a launch event Tuesday in Daejeon, attended by Hana Financial Chairman Ham Young-joo, SEMAS President In Tae-yeon and about 100 self-employed individuals taking part in the project.

The initiative follows a memorandum of understanding signed by the two organizations in June to support young entrepreneurs and regional commercial districts.

The participating teams will organize joint events and promotional campaigns, improve their business areas and develop other projects based on the needs of their respective local communities.

Hana Financial and SEMAS will provide funding, expert consulting and tailored financial support.

The project focuses on supporting young owners of small businesses, who continue to face pressure from rising prices and a weaker won, according to the financial group.

At Tuesday's event, the participating teams took part in a ceremony to mark the launch of the project. The event also included a discussion of the challenges facing young business owners, as well as presentations on their projects and a networking session.

"Today marks the start of putting into action the promise we made in June to support the growth of young small business owners and local commercial districts. We will continue to work with SEMAS to help young entrepreneurs bring new energy to local communities and ensure that the results can benefit communities," Ham said.

Hana Financial has been working with SEMAS on other programs for small businesses, including a project to supply affordable eggs to supermarkets. It also runs programs providing small businesses with energy-efficient equipment and digital devices.

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