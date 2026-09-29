Planned cut to bank hours sparks debate among customers

A planned 30-minute reduction in bank branch hours is drawing mixed reactions from customers, with many worrying that shorter service hours could make it harder to get in-person banking services.

Under a tentative labor-management agreement reached Monday, bank branches will open at 9:30 a.m. starting April next year, instead of the current 9 a.m., while closing hours will remain unchanged at 4 p.m.

Some customers said the shorter hours could worsen already long waits as banks continue to reduce the number of branches and staff.

"Even when I go in the morning, there are already long lines, and there are fewer employees available during lunch breaks. I don't understand why they are shortening the hours. If anything, they should keep the branches open until later," said Park, an office worker in Seoul.

Some online users suggested that if banks are going to shorten their operating hours, they should instead open later and close later, saying longer evening hours would make it easier for office workers to visit branches after work.

The issue is particularly relevant for customers looking for services that are difficult to complete through mobile banking, such as certain foreign exchange transactions, account-related procedures and loan consultations.

Lee, another office worker in her 30s, said she recently waited more than 30 minutes at a bank while exchanging foreign currency.

"I think the current operating hours should be maintained, considering that the number of branches is shrinking," Lee said.

However, others said shorter branch hours would not make much difference because most routine banking services can now be handled through mobile apps.

The shift toward digital banking has increasingly changed the role of branches, with more lenders encouraging customers to use mobile apps for routine transactions and to open savings accounts.

Some online commenters said they visit bank branches only once or twice a year, mainly for services that cannot easily be completed online.

"I think reducing branch hours while strengthening mobile services and phone consultations is the right direction. I use phone consultations more often than in-person services," one online user wrote.

Banking industry officials, meanwhile, said the shorter hours should also be considered from the perspective of employees.

To open branches at 9 a.m., employees generally need to arrive around 8:30 a.m. to prepare for the day's business, including setting up systems and preparing cash and other materials.

"Many customers think bank employees only work when the branches are open, but that's not the case. It takes time to prepare before opening, and employees sometimes work overtime even after the shutters come down," said a bank employee in Gyeonggi Province surnamed Kim.

"It varies by branch, but many of our customers are elderly and visit during the daytime. So I don't think many will feel a major difference from the shorter hours," Kim added.

Read More Bank branch hours to be cut by 30 minutes next April



