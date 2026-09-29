Korea's overseas direct investment rose 32.3 percent in the second quarter of 2026 from a year earlier, data showed Tuesday, led by the financial and communication sectors.

Overseas direct investment by Korea totaled $20.52 billion in the April-June period, up from $15.5 billion from the same three month period in 2025, according to the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

The figure has posted on-year growth since the third quarter of 2025.

By sector, overseas investment in the financial and insurance industry jumped 33.4 percent to $10.48 billion.

The finance ministry attributed the increase to Korean businesses' efforts to diversify their global portfolios.

Overseas direct investment in manufacturing rose 3.2 percent on-year to $3.57 billion.

Investment in the information and communication sector more than tripled to $2.73 billion, the data showed.

By destination, investment in the United States rose 53.6 percent to $8.86 billion, followed by Japan at $2.46 billion, sharply up from $300 million a year earlier.

Investment in Luxembourg rose 14.2 percent to $1.59 billion, the latest findings showed.