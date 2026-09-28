AIA Life Korea taps AIA China CFO as next CEO

AIA Life Korea has tapped Leo Ng as its next chief executive, the insurer said Monday.

Ng joins from AIA China, where he has served as chief financial officer since 2016. He brings over 30 years of experience in the life insurance industry, including 12 years with AIA. The Hong Kong-headquartered life insurer operates across 18 markets in the Asia-Pacific region, including Seoul.

Ng holds a Bachelor of Mathematics degree from the University of Waterloo in Canada, specializing in actuarial science and statistics, and is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries.

“My immediate priority will be to listen and learn by spending time with our people, customers and partners to develop a deeper understanding of the Korean market and the significant opportunities ahead,” he said.

Fisher Zhang, regional chief executive and chairman of the board of AIA Life Korea, regarded Ng as a “highly experienced AIA leader with a strong track record across strategy, transformation and financial leadership.”

“Korea is an important market for AIA, and I am confident that Leo will work closely with the AIA Korea leadership team, employees and distribution partners to build on the strengths of the business and create long-term value for our customers.”