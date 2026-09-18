Hanwha deepens ties with Abu Dhabi in digital finance

Hanwha Group’s financial affiliates are expanding ties with Abu Dhabi across digital finance, stablecoins and cross-border payments, as the group seeks to build a broader foothold in the Middle East’s financial center.

Hanwha Life Insurance, Hanwha General Insurance, Hanwha Asset Management and Hanwha Investment & Securities signed separate agreements with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), covering digital finance and financial infrastructure.

Hanwha Life signed a partnership with ADIO to collaborate on developing digital financial services, strengthening ties between the Korean and Abu Dhabi financial and capital markets and exploring opportunities in digital banking.

Hanwha Asset Management, meanwhile, signed a tripartite partnership with ADGM and Hana Financial Group on stablecoins and financial infrastructure to develop cross-border payment and remittance solutions linking Korea and Abu Dhabi.

The four financial affiliates also signed a partnership with ADGM for Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2026, building on discussions at last year’s event about potential areas of cooperation between Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

“We will work to turn our cooperation with Abu Dhabi into tangible business opportunities,” said Kwon Hyek-woong, vice chairman and CEO of Hanwha Life Insurance.

Im Dong-jun, CEO of Hanwha Asset Management, underscored that Abu Dhabi has the potential to serve as a strong springboard for global financial and digital asset firms.

“Through this partnership, we aim to contribute to the development of a stable and interoperable digital asset market while establishing ourselves as an asset manager that can help Abu Dhabi strengthen its position as a global financial hub," he said.

Fatima Al Hammadi, head of the FIDA Cluster at ADIO, described Korea as a key partner market with its innovation and growth potential in finance and digital technology, adding that Hanwha’s experience in Asian financial markets and digital finance expertise makes it a strong partner for Abu Dhabi.