Foreigners snap 7-month sell-offs of Korean stocks in August
Summary
Foreign investors ended seven straight months of net selling of Korean stocks in August, buying a net 340 billion won amid extended geopolitical risks and concerns over AI profitability. Their purchases lifted offshore holdings of local stocks to 2,281 trillion won, or 34.8 percent of total market capitalization. Investors from the United States were the biggest buyers, followed by Ireland. In the bond market, foreign investors sold a net 3.94 trillion won of local debt, and their Korean bond holdings fell to 330 trillion won.
Key Facts
- Offshore investors bought a net 340 billion won worth of local stocks in August, according to data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
- Foreign investors held 2,281 trillion won worth of local stocks at the end of August, equal to 34.8 percent of total market capitalization.
- Investors from the United States bought a net 13.4 trillion won worth of Korean stocks in August, while investors from Ireland bought 3.2 trillion won.
- Foreign investors sold a net 3.94 trillion won worth of local debt last month.
- Their holdings of Korean bonds stood at 330 trillion won as of the end of August, accounting for 11.4 percent of listed bonds in Korea.
Foreign investors ended their seven-month sell-offs of Korean stocks in August amid extended geopolitical risks and woes over artificial intelligence (AI) profitability, data showed Friday.
Offshore investors scooped up a net 340 billion won ($246 million) worth of local stocks last month, snapping their selling binge for seven consecutive months, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Following their net purchases in August, offshore investors owned 2,281 trillion won worth of local stocks, or 34.8 percent of total market capitalization.
By country, investors from the United States were the top buyers in August by purchasing a net 13.4 trillion won, followed by Ireland with 3.2 trillion won of buying, the latest findings showed.
In the local bond market, foreign investors sold a net 3.94 trillion won worth of local debt last month.
Their holdings of Korean bonds stood at 330 trillion won as of end-August, accounting for 11.4 percent of listed bonds here, the FSS revealed.
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