Woori Bank's prepaid card for foreign visitors surpasses 10,000 issuances amid rising inbound tourism

Woori Bank’s specialized prepaid card for foreign visitors, dubbed the “NOL World Card,” reached the 10,000-issuance mark within just three months of its market debut, the bank said Wednesday.

The card, jointly introduced by the bank, travel platform operator NOL Universe and fintech company Kona I, aims to make local financial transactions and daily shopping more convenient for international travelers amid the surge in inbound tourism and the corresponding need for easy-to-use local payment options.

Data from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism show that foreign arrivals reached 10.71 million in the first half of this year, representing a 23.1 percent year-on-year increase. However, short-term visitors have long struggled with local financial barriers, as opening bank accounts or securing domestic credit and debit cards can be difficult, often leaving them reliant on cash exchanges or international payment methods.

Designed to address these issues, the NOL World Card can be collected immediately upon landing at Woori Bank exchange counters at Incheon International Airport. It combines currency exchange, balance reloads, ATM withdrawals and merchant payments into a single card, all without requiring a local bank account or standard payment card.

The bank said it has sought to make financial transactions more convenient for international visitors by leveraging its widespread financial network, encompassing Incheon airport counters, nationwide branches, ATMs and automated exchange kiosks.

The bank noted that transactions using the card have been primarily concentrated in retail sectors popular with travelers, including convenience stores, beauty outlets and fashion retailers.

Cardholders can enjoy the bank’s preferential foreign exchange rates, along with promotional perks at major partner brands like GS25, Olive Young and Musinsa, enhancing their travel and shopping experiences.

Following the 10,000-card milestone, the lender intends to broaden the availability and access points for the service. In particular, the bank plans to tap into its university campus branch network to extend access to short-term foreign residents, such as exchange students, who frequently encounter difficulties setting up local banking services due to their limited stay.

“We will continuously expand access points and cardholder rewards to ensure an even better financial experience for foreign visitors,” a Woori Bank official said.







