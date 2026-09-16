Standard Chartered (SC) Bank Korea is offering first-time customers an interest rate premium of up to 4 percent on its Hi Account, as part of a promotional campaign running through the end of the year, the lender said Wednesday.

The product is available for sign-up through Dec. 31, while the special rate offer — 3.4 percentage points regardless of balance — will remain in effect through Jan. 31, 2027, meaning those who join earlier will benefit from the higher rate for a longer period.

The offer is open to customers who have been newly registered with SC Bank Korea for 31 days or less, as well as existing customers who have not held won- or foreign-currency demand deposit, savings or installment savings accounts with the bank during the previous year.

The Hi Account has a base rate of 0.1 percent a year. Outside the promotional offer, customers can also qualify for additional rate incentives, including 0.1 percentage point for opening the account through a partner channel, 0.2 percentage points for consenting to marketing communications and 0.2 percentage points for Priority Banking customers.

The product allows users to deposit and withdraw funds freely at any time and comes with fee waivers for services that include online and mobile banking transfers and ATM withdrawals.