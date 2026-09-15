Global X debuts ETF targeting key MLCC manufacturers

Global X, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced Tuesday the launch of a new fund that seeks to invest in the manufacturers of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) and related components.

A key building block of many modern electronic devices, MLCCs are used in artificial intelligence (AI) servers, electric vehicles, smartphones and other items. Roughly 85 percent of the global MLCC industry is controlled by five manufacturers based in Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

The Global X MLCC & Electronic Components ETF provides exposure to all of these companies, which can be difficult for U.S. investors to access directly. Its portfolio includes Murata Manufacturing, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Yageo Corp., TDK Corp. and many others.

"The manufacturers of these components sit at a genuine chokepoint in the AI supply chain and could be difficult to access directly through U.S.-listed shares," said Pedro Palandrani, head of product research & development at Global X.

Global X has long been known for thematic ETFs, including innovations such as its AI and technology ETF, launched more than four years before the public release of ChatGPT.

Today, its AI ecosystem has expanded to a group of nine funds that seek to provide exposure to the diverse industries impacted by the AI build-out, including infrastructure development, electrification, robotics, AI semiconductors, cybersecurity and data centers as well as commodities like uranium, copper and natural gas.

"Our goal has always been to identify structural trends before they go mainstream," Global X CEO Ryan O'Connor said. "We believe today’s launch represents the latest expression of that goal, along with the continued expansion of our AI product suite."