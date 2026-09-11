KB Financial Group selected Vice Chairman Lee Jae-keun as its next chairman for a three-year term, the financial holding company said Friday.

Lee was selected over incumbent Chairman Yang Jong-hee and former Woori Bank CEO Kwon Kwang-seok. His appointment is due to be finalized at a shareholder meeting on Nov. 20, when Yang's current term expires.

"The group selected Lee to lead a bold transformation and generational shift as it seeks to strengthen its core competitiveness and secure new growth engines beyond its current strong performance," the group's chairman recommendation committee said in a statement.