Korea Investment & Securities (KIS) has entered into a series of strategic partnerships earlier this week with global asset managers Fidelity, PIMCO and Carlyle, expanding cooperation across research, equities, fixed income and alternative investments, the company said Thursday.

On Monday in London, KIS signed a strategic partnership agreement with Fidelity, a global asset manager overseeing roughly $7.8 trillion in assets.

Under the agreement, KIS will provide Korean investors with exclusive access to Fidelity's research capabilities while exploring joint product development and co-investment opportunities. The partnership's first joint product, a Korea-China-U.S. technology fund, is under development.

On Wednesday in New York, KIS signed separate agreements with PIMCO and Carlyle.

PIMCO is a global fixed income specialist managing approximately $2.33 trillion in assets. The firms plan to expand cooperation in discretionary asset management, with KIS providing PIMCO's research and fund products to Korean customers.

They will also cooperate on customized products using PIMCO's asset management solutions, with plans to expand into personalized wealth management offerings such as separately managed accounts and wrap accounts.

Separately, KIS signed a discretionary asset management agreement with Carlyle to pursue investments through short-term money market vehicles based on market conditions and performance. The two firms have been partners since 2023.

The agreements are part of KIS's efforts to turn relationships with global asset managers into business partnerships, the brokerage said. KIS has been building its global network through investor relations events called "KIS Night," held in financial hubs including New York and Hong Kong since 2024.

"By connecting the partnerships we've built through global IR efforts like KIS Night into products and services our clients can personally experience, we aim to ensure that global-standard financial services are accessible here in Korea as well," KIS CEO Kim Sung-hwan said.